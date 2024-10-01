Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Medical Oncologist And Hematologist Kerwin Cumberbatch To The Palm Coast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC

(FCS) is pleased to announce that Kerwin Cumberbatch, MD, triple board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist, has joined the statewide practice. Dr. Cumberbatch is providing care to patients at the FCS Palm Coast

location in Flagler County.

Nathan H. Walcker , FCS chief executive officer, added, "Dr. Cumberbatch will further enhance the depth and scope of clinical expertise that FCS makes available to patients close to home in Flagler County."

Dr. Cumberbatch joins FCS with nearly 20 years of clinical experience in treating all forms of cancer and blood diseases in hospital, academic and community oncology settings. He has a particular interest in caring for patients with genitourinary cancers.

After completing his medical degree at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad, Dr. Cumberbatch was named chief resident during his internal medicine residency at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn and as chief fellow during his hematology/oncology fellowship at Montefiore Einstein Medical College in the Bronx.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD , said, "Dr. Cumberbatch is an excellent clinician who shares our commitment to ensuring that all patients are provided the best and most personalized choices with utmost compassion. We are pleased to welcome him to our practice."



About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

