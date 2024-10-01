Dr. Nathalie Edmond Releases New Best-Selling Book On Building Racial Literacy And Agility, Mindful Race Talk

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Mindful Race Talk" by Dr. Nathalie Edmond's Best-Selling Cover

Dr. Nathalie Edmond Headshot (Credit: Digital Magic Photography & Design)

"Mindful Race Talk" book aims to depolarize having conversations that matter concerning race

- Dr. Nathalie EdmondEWING, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Nathalie Edmond, a renowned therapist and educator, has released her first book, "Mindful Race Talk," which aims to help therapists, healthcare professionals, educators, parents, and anyone interested in building their racial literacy, fluency, and agility. The book is grounded in mindfulness, trauma informed care, somatic practices and utilizes DBT (Dialectical Behavior Therapy) skills and principles to assist readers in holding multiple truths, resourcing and befriending one's emotions.Conversations about race and diversity have become more prevalent and necessary in today's society. However, many individuals need help with effectively navigating these discussions and understanding their own biases and racial conditioning. "Mindful Race Talk," as a manual for meaningful conversations, aims to offer guidance in facilitating and navigating seemingly impossible conversations. Dr. Edmond's book provides readers with practical tools and techniques to enhance their racial literacy and agility, allowing them to engage in meaningful and productive conversations about race.The book is an extension of Dr. Edmond's extensive experience as a trauma therapist and educator and her journey with race and mindfulness. Through her expertise and insights, she offers readers a unique perspective on approaching and navigating difficult conversations about race. "Mindful Race Talk" also includes real-life examples and exercises to help readers apply the concepts and skills in their own lives."We live in a polarizing time where there is a lot of fear and shame driving decision-making, and I believe we can build cross-racial solidarity," says Dr. Edmond. "We have to build our capacity to have embodied conversations across differences."Dr. Edmond's "Mindful Race Talk" is a timely and essential addition to the conversation about race and diversity. It provides readers with the necessary tools and guidance to build their racial literacy and agility, ultimately leading to a more inclusive and understanding society."Mindful Race Talk" is now available online and reached #1 on Amazon in the General Sociology of Race Relations category before its official release.For more information on Dr. Nathalie Edmond and her work, please visit .ABOUT DR. NATHALIE EDMONDDr. Nathalie Edmond, PsyD, RYT-500, is a licensed clinical psychologist, experienced yoga teacher, and JEDI (justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion) practitioner who takes an integrative perspective to her consultations and training. Dr. Edmond runs an online membership community offering monthly workshops about exploring oneself as a racial being called the "Antiracism Revolution." Connect with her and her work online at .###

