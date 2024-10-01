Office Joe Comedy Series By Nick Palmisciano And Diesel Jack Media Premiers On Veterans Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Office Joe" Explores the Hilarious Challenges of Life After Service in a One-of-a-Kind Show.

- Nick PalmiscianoCHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Diesel Jack is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of“Office Joe”, a fresh and comedic take on life after the military. Premiering on Veterans Day Weekend, November 8, 2024, this six-episode series offers a hilarious and heartwarming look at the transition from battlefield to boardroom through the lens of one Army veteran's quest for Tribe, Purpose, and, most importantly, Acceptance.Written and directed by Nick Palmisciano, who has produced several successful films about the veteran community, including zombie-comedy Range 15, award-winning documentary Not a War Story, and Send Me, a powerful film about the fall of Kabul, Afghanistan, Office Joe hosts a who's who of veteran talent, including UFC fighter Tim Kennedy, Mayans FC star Vincent Vargas, Black Rifle coffee co-founder Jarred Taylor, actor Jack Mandaville, and stand-up comedians Austin von Letkemann and Ashley Gutermuth.“Office Joe” follows the journey of Joe, an Army Infantry Staff Sergeant who, after receiving his DD214 (that's military speak for official paperwork becoming a civilian again), drives across the country to Chapel Hill, NC, to start a civilian job as a graphic designer-a skill he honed during downtime in combat zones by sketching inside porta potties. Fresh out of the military and with no prior civilian work experience, Joe stumbles through the unfamiliar corporate world in a way that only a veteran can: humorously, awkwardly, and with the occasional moment of outright chaos-including an unforgettable and shocking incident in the show's season 1 finale.There's more than just comedy to the show, Palmisciano points out.“When I left the Army, I immediately went to grad school at a great school. No one should feel bad for me, and yet I still wrestled with fitting in, with the guilt that my old friends were still in harm's way, and a whole host of challenges I didn't anticipate. I want people to know that's normal. Half this cast lived that challenge, struggled with it, and came out on top. You can too.”The series is fun for everyone, though - not just veterans. Set in the bustling college town of Chapel Hill, the show centers around Gasoline Dog Media, a quirky, up-and-coming marketing company led by its geeky but lovable CEO, Karen Underhill. Like its creator, the company is learning to navigate a competitive industry filled with both allies and rivals. Office Joe taps into real-life office experiences, offering both absurdity and relatability as Joe and his coworkers fumble their way through awkward client meetings, small business struggles, and the universal pursuit of personal fulfillment.Drawing comparisons to iconic workplace comedies like“Parks and Recreation” and“The Office”,“Office Joe” is often larger-than-life, yet refreshingly authentic in its portrayal of veterans' post-military lives. Inspired by the question posed at the end of“M.A.S.H.”, the series asks:“What happens after the service?” For Joe, it's about navigating a new tribe, discovering a renewed sense of purpose, and, somewhere along the way, finding acceptance and love."Office Joe" features popular veterans who bring authenticity and humor to the screen, shedding light on the often-overlooked struggles and triumphs of transitioning from military to civilian life. With a unique mix of wit, heart, and larger-than-life moments, the series never takes itself too seriously while managing to tackle serious themes–even for those who didn't serve.About Diesel Jack Media: Diesel Jack Media is a veteran-owned creative agency specializing in storytelling through video production, marketing, and branding. With a team of veterans, including Founder, Producer, NY Times Best-selling author, and US Army veteran, Nick Palmisciano, Diesel Jack Media is committed to telling stories that resonate with both military and civilian audiences.“Office Joe” marks their first major foray into comedy, blending their creative expertise with lived military experiences to create a one-of-a-kind show. To learn more about“Office Joe” visit: .About Creator, Nick Palmisciano: Nick is a NYT Bestselling author, director, and producer.Nick is a Founding Board Member of international rescue non-profit Save Our Allies, and is the CEO of the full service marketing agency Diesel Jack Media. He is a Graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, and received his MBA from Duke University. He received the prestigious“Entrepreneur of the Year” award from the Entrepreneur Organization in 2015, the U.S. Army Ranger Tab, and the Bobcat, Wolf, Bear, and Webelos badges in Cub Scouts. The Wolf Badge was his favorite.His screen work includes Range 15, which he wrote and produced, and was the first independent film to top the charts at Amazon. Not A War Story, a documentary on the challenges of making a film with an all-veteran team, became the number one documentary in America. Send Me, is a documentary that Palmisciano filmed while joining a team of 12 veterans assisting with the evacuation of Afghanistan in the final days of the war, qualified for Academy Award voting.Palmisciano loves to tell stories that include veteran characters that do not fit the Hollywood stereotype of what a veteran is supposed to be. Office Joe fits that to a T. That rhymed you see. Tee-hee.

