(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GOTHERNBURG, Sweden, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mölnlycke Care, a world leading MedTech company, specialising in wound care and wound management, announces the completion of the of P.G.F. Solutions GmbH, the Austrian of Granudacyn® wound cleansing and moistening solutions.

Granudacyn is a range of solution and gel products intended for use in the cleansing, irrigation and moistening of various wound types. The high quality and composition of Granudacyn ensures biocompatibility, allowing it to be effectively used on a broad range of tissues in acute and chronic wounds, as well as burns. Mölnlycke and P.G.F. have partnered together for more than five years on the manufacturing and distribution of Granudacyn, with Mölnlycke currently distributing Granudacyn in over 50 countries worldwide.

"The acquisition of P.G.F. will allow Mölnlycke to expand our Granudacyn business and further develop our growing wound care portfolio. Granudacyn effectively cleanses wounds, which supports healing, ultimately helping to ease the burden of wounds" says Zlatko Rihter, CEO of Mölnlycke Health Care.

"I'm excited for our P.G.F. employees to become part of the Mölnlycke team and to expand the reach of Granudacyn to patients most in need. In partnering with P.G.F., Mölnlycke has demonstrated its commitment to helping patients heal their wounds, improving their quality of life" says Peter Fritz, P.G.F. founder.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Doak

Global Commuications Director Wound Care

+1 6782066179

[email protected]



This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4043542

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED