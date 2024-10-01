Turkish Energy, Natural Resources Minister holds discussions with Venezuela's VP, Oil Minister in Ankara

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar held discussions with Venezuela's Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez in Ankara, focusing on expanding cooperation in the oil and natural gas sectors. This meeting underscores the importance of energy collaboration as a cornerstone of the robust bilateral relations between Turkey and Venezuela.



Bayraktar emphasized that the memorandum of understanding signed in Caracas earlier this year serves as a foundation to strengthen ties in energy exploration, production, and trade. He stated, "The agreement we made will further enhance our existing relations." Both nations are committed to taking concrete steps to implement the framework established in this agreement, which aims to facilitate joint ventures in natural gas and oil sectors.



Earlier in the year, during a visit to Caracas where he met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Bayraktar expressed Turkey’s intention to deepen cooperation not only in energy but also in mining. The discussions are part of a broader strategy to leverage Venezuela's rich natural resources and Turkey’s expertise in energy production, setting the stage for potentially transformative partnerships in the region.



This collaboration is particularly significant given the increasing global demand for energy resources and the strategic importance of both nations in the energy market. As Turkey seeks to diversify its energy sources and Venezuela aims to revitalize its oil production capabilities, the synergies between the two countries could lead to mutually beneficial outcomes.

