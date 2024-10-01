Château Malartic-Lagravière Returned To LA To Celebrate Cinema At The Film Independent Forum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Château Malartic-Lagravière proudly announced its support for the Independent Forum, an event that kicked off Friday, September 27, 2024, at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. The began with a screening of Netflix's Will & Harper with filmmaker Josh Greenbaum, and the program took place over the course of two days, welcoming over 40 filmmakers participating across a diverse slate of international programs.Film Independent, the nonprofit arts organization that produces the Spirit Awards, announced the 2024 Film Independent Forum as the preeminent event for independent filmmakers and content creators. The event was designed to inspire and empower filmmakers by offering a communal experience filled with screenings, panels, workshops, and receptions to bring industry professionals together.Château Malartic-Lagravière served its elegant white and red varietals at all receptions and events, enjoyed by industry professionals attending panels, networking, and celebrating film. Château Malartic-Lagravière also gifted a bottle to the New Wave Actors, a diverse group of talented professionals in the performance industry, including:.Tati Gabrielle (You, The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat).James Ian (The Allnighter, Pugsley).Mayan Lopez (Lopez vs. Lopez, Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie).Richa Moorjani (Fargo, Never Have I Ever).Lisa Yamada (Little Fires Everywhere, Cruel Summer)The New Wave ceremony and Q&A took place on Friday, September 27th, from 4:45 to 6:00 p.m., followed by a reception featuring Malartic wines from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The evening culminated with the opening night screening for Will & Harper at 7:30 p.m.On Saturday, September 28th, the Forum continued at 10:00 a.m. with a full day of panels and networking events, concluding with a happy hour reception featuring Malartic wines at 6:00 p.m., before the closing night screening at 7:30 p.m.Château Malartic-Lagravière and the Silver ScreenIn addition to being a sponsor and featured at the prestigious American Cinematheque Awards since 2019, Château Malartic-Lagravière has also been the wine sponsor for the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival and, most recently, the Tribeca Film Festival. Their wine has also made on-screen appearances in Death on the Nile, Taken II, and the Netflix series Emily in Paris.“At Château Malartic-Lagravière, we believe wine and cinema share a profound connection. Both are expressions of art, passion, and storytelling. We are honored to continue to support the film industry as just as great films can transport an audience, a well-crafted wine can evoke a sense of place and emotion." – Véronique Bonnie, CEO of Château Malartic-Lagravière.Château Malartic-Lagravière continues to bridge the worlds of fine wine and cinema. The brand's involvement with the Film Independent Forum highlighted the Bonnie Family's commitment to fostering creativity and excellence, both on-screen and in the glass.About Château Malartic-LagravièreThe Bonnie family's wine journey began over two decades ago when Alfred and Michèle Bonnie acquired Château Malartic-Lagravière, a Grand Cru Classé de Graves in Léognan, Bordeaux. Their children, Véronique and Jean-Jacques, expanded the estate in 2005 by adding Château Gazin Rocquencourt and Bodega DiamAndes in Mendoza, Argentina. For more than 25 years, the Bonnie Family Estates have produced exceptional wines, respecting each terroir and its ecosystem. Their sustainable approach ensures a unique expression, balance, and complexity, making their wines a staple in top restaurants worldwide.About Film IndependentFor 40 years, Film Independent has helped filmmakers get their projects made and seen. The nonprofit organization's core mission is to champion creative independence in visual storytelling in all its forms, and to foster a culture of inclusion, supporting a global community of artists and audiences who embody diversity, innovation, curiosity and uniqueness of vision.In addition to producing the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the organization supports creative professionals with Artist Development programs, grants and labs. Signature mentorship program Project Involve fosters the careers of talented filmmakers from underrepresented communities. Education events and workshops equip filmmakers of all ages and experience levels with tools and resources. Global Media Makers, a cultural exchange program produced in partnership with the U.S. Department of State, provides career-building opportunities for international film professionals. And year-round screening series Film Independent Presents offers a robust program of unique cinematic experiences, including screenings, conversations, Live Reads and Bring the Noise musical events.For more information or to become a Member, visit filmindependent.

