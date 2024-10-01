Job Research Foundation Extends Deadline For 2025 Scientific Research Grants, New Deadline Is November 1St

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Job Research Foundation offers grants for research into the rare disease.

Application information available on the organization's website.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Job Research Foundation , which seeks to help find a cure for Job Syndrome, by providing the global scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder, has announced the extension of the deadline to apply for the seventh round of grant funding. The new deadline to apply is November 1, 2024.The Foundation will award up to two grants for $200,000 each over two years for scientific research into the causes of, and treatments for, Job Syndrome. To date, the organization has funded a total of fifteen research projects across the world. Grant applications can be found online at /grant-application-process .The Foundation's long-term goal is to help advance research to find a cure for Job Syndrome. In the short term, the Foundation hopes the research will improve the treatments for patients suffering from the rare disorder. Special consideration will be given to research focused on Job Syndrome and Pulmonary Function. Previous applicants can apply in subsequent years to extend their research. The application process is open to researchers worldwide and awardees will be announced between December 2024 and January 2025.Job Research Foundation seeks to help find a cure for Job Syndrome by providing the scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the disorder, and encourages investigators to research treatments to help those suffering from Job Syndrome. Also known as Autosomal Dominant Hyperimmunoglobulin E Syndrome (AD-HIES), Job Syndrome was discovered in 1966 and is a rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder found in males and females worldwide. Visit / for additional details.# # #

Risa B. Hoag

GMG Public Relations, Inc.

1+845-627-3000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.