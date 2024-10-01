HONEYWELL AND CHEVRON COLLABORATE ON AI-ASSISTED SOLUTIONS FOR REFINING PROCESSES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Collaboration aims to enhance refining operations and workforce with advanced AI-Assisted technologies, including a new generation of alarm management solutions

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON ) today announced a strategic collaboration with Chevron (NYSE: CVX ) to develop advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-Assisted solutions to help operators make decisions to enhance efficiency for refining processes and improve safety within the industrial space.

These are among the new AI solutions Honeywell launched today to assist and help improve operator performance, optimize productivity and increase reliability as companies continue their journey to autonomous operations.

Together, the two companies are leveraging their deep domain knowledge and industry expertise to create a new generation of AI-Assisted alarm management solutions that will help operators make decisions to increase the efficiency, safety and reliability of process operations and industrial assets. The new solutions will include an Alarm Guidance application that provides operators with guided and specific actions to effectively respond to alarms and operational events, helping to reduce lost profit opportunities and process safety incidents. Using AI technology, the system will mine historical data on past actions to identify patterns of alarms and the corresponding operator actions that successfully return the process to normal operation.

"Advancements in AI will change the way companies like Chevron innovate, learn and solve problems at the plant level," said Lucian Boldea President and CEO of Honeywell Industrial Automation. "AI-Assisted automation is key to helping improve industrial plant performance while also addressing industry's workforce shortage through institutional knowledge capture, workflow digitalization, and accelerating the learning curve for the next generation."

Through this collaboration, Chevron's operators will also be able to infuse AI into Honeywell's Experion® distributed control system (DCS), making them future ready and more informed in the control room.

The integration of AI to optimize operations to improve efficiency and upskill the workforce also supports Honeywell's alignment of its portfolio to three powerful megatrends, including automation.

The partnership between Chevron and Honeywell marks a significant advancement in the development of solutions that enable AI to assist human operators in plants. By co-innovating AI-enabled operational guidance solutions, both companies are setting new benchmarks for efficiency, safety, and reliability in refining processes. The collaboration is poised to not only address current industry challenges but also to pave the way for future advancements, ensuring that both Chevron and Honeywell remain at the forefront of innovation.

For more information on Honeywell's suite of AI solutions for industrials, including Honeywell Field Process Knowledge System , Experion Operations Assistant and Honeywell Production Intelligence , please visit Honeywell .

About Honeywell:

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit .

