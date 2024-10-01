Procuredesk LLC Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance In Line With AICPA Standards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ProcureDesk LLC achieves SOC 2 Type II compliance, ensuring enterprise-level data security and protection of customer information per AICPA standards.

DALY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ProcureDesk LLC announces today that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18.

This significant milestone, validated by an unqualified opinion, serves as third-party industry confirmation that ProcureDesk provides enterprise-level security for its customers' data, which is secured within the ProcureDesk LLC system.

This confirms that ProcureDesk's internal controls are effectively designed and consistently operated to meet the stringent Trust Services Criteria established by the AICPA. These criteria address critical aspects of data management, including:

1. Security: Protection against unauthorized access and breaches

2. Availability: Ensuring systems are available for operation and use as committed

3. Processing Integrity: Guaranteeing the accuracy, completeness, and validity of system processes

4. Confidentiality: Protecting sensitive information

5. Privacy: Ensuring the proper handling of personal information

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance with an unqualified opinion demonstrates our commitment to the highest level of data security and operational efficiency," said Sachin Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of ProcureDesk LLC. "This certification is a testament to our focus on delivering secure and reliable services to our customers."

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance, a renowned security and compliance attestation provider for B2B and SaaS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the U.S. and Canada, specializing in risk management and assurance services including SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.

About ProcureDesk LLC

ProcureDesk LLC, a leading provider of cloud-based community management and virtual event platforms, offers solutions to customers throughout the United States. It provides businesses with a cloud-based procurement platform, enabling efficient management of purchasing and supply chain processes.

ProcureDesk is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of security, ensuring that data is handled with integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

For more details about ProcureDesk's SOC 2 Type II certification or to inquire about our procurement solutions, please visit

