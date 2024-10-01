Arete Transforms Into Arcora: A New Era Of Innovation And Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new Arcora brand showcases an expanded range of services delivered with an unwavering commitment to high-quality support.

- Shandy McLeanCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Arete is now Arcora, a name change that reflects the industry-disrupting changes made in 2024. After 15 years of supporting Canadian businesses with life-changing assistance programs, the company marked it time to build out their comprehensive, evidence-based offerings and reach more Canadians with the same trust, service and support on which they've built their reputation.“Our transformation into Arcora is not just about a new name; it's about redefining how we support our clients,” said Shandy McLean, Arcora's President.“We've always been committed to excellence, and now we're taking that commitment even further with an expanded range of services that truly meet the needs of today's business owners and their people.”Arcora is proud to introduce workplace coaching into their comprehensive and tested suite of mental health counselling, Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and business support solutions.“Our growth is a reflection of our belief in people-first business practices,” McLean continues.“By showing up, doing what's right and honouring our word, we're not just delivering solutions-we're building lasting relationships that empower businesses and strengthen communities.”With this growth, Arcora is continuing to carve out their own space in the industry. They've always been a leader through their human approach and investment in research. Now, they're thrilled to be offering unmatched whole business and human transformation solutions.Arcora believes they can change how their industry operates, raise expectations and set an example that becomes the new standard. Arcora is not your average assistance program provider-they partner with clients to build on their organization's strengths so their business and people can thrive.

