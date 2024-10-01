عربي


Baku Harmony Climate Initiative To Become An Annual Event - Majnun Mammadov

10/1/2024 8:08:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

The Baku Harmony Climate Initiative is set to become an annual event, according to Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, in a statement to journalists, Azernews reports.

Mammadov explained that the main goal of the initiative is to raise farmers' awareness of climate change and unify global efforts for coordinated action.

"We are thinking of turning it into an annual event. Since climate change affects the agricultural sector the most, it is at the heart of this initiative farmers stand. Regardless of what steps we take, farmers will implement it in the field," he said.

