Baku Harmony Climate Initiative To Become An Annual Event - Majnun Mammadov
Date
10/1/2024 8:08:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Baku Harmony Climate Initiative is set to become an annual
event, according to Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun
Mammadov, in a statement to journalists, Azernews
reports.
Mammadov explained that the main goal of the initiative is to
raise farmers' awareness of climate change and unify global efforts
for coordinated action.
"We are thinking of turning it into an annual event. Since
climate change affects the agricultural sector the most, it is at
the heart of this initiative farmers stand. Regardless of what
steps we take, farmers will implement it in the field," he
said.
