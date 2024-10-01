UAE FM condemns alleged "heinous attack" by Sudanese army aircraft

(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has accused the Sudanese (SAF) of a serious breach of norms by attacking the residence of its ambassador in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, which has been embroiled in conflict since April last year. In a statement issued on Monday, the UAE’s foreign condemned the alleged "heinous attack," which reportedly involved a Sudanese aircraft that caused significant damage to the ambassador's residence.



The UAE has called for the Sudanese military to take full responsibility for what it characterized as a "cowardly act." In its statement, the ministry expressed strong condemnation of the actions, labeling them as criminal and in violation of international law. The UAE emphasized its commitment to rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security and stability.



Relations between the UAE and Sudan have soured since the onset of fighting between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The situation deteriorated further in December when Sudan expelled 15 UAE embassy staff, a move perceived as retaliation for the expulsion of three Sudanese diplomats from Abu Dhabi.



Sudanese officials have alleged that the UAE has been supplying arms to the RSF, a claim supported by a UN report that found credible evidence of such activities via Chad. The UAE has denied these allegations, maintaining that it has consistently advocated for de-escalation and diplomatic dialogue throughout the conflict.



In its latest denunciation, the Emirati Foreign Ministry described the alleged strike on its ambassador's residence as a "flagrant violation" of the principle of inviolability for diplomatic missions, reinforcing the call for accountability and adherence to international diplomatic protocols.

