Arbutus To Present At H.C. Wainwright 5Th Annual Viral Hepatitis Virtual Conference

WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), (“Arbutus” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop a functional cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) infection, today announced that the Company will present at and host one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor conference:



H.C. Wainwright 5 th Annual Hepatitis Virtual Conference: Fireside Chat on October 8, 2024 at 1:30 pm ET

To access the live webcast of the fireside chat, please visit: . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arbutus website for a limited time after the event.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics with distinct mechanisms of action, which can potentially be combined to provide a functional cure for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV). We believe the key to success in developing a functional cure involves suppressing HBV DNA, reducing surface antigen, and boosting HBV-specific immune responses. Our pipeline of internally developed, proprietary compounds includes an RNAi therapeutic, imdusiran (AB-729), and an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, AB-101. Imdusiran has generated meaningful clinical data demonstrating an impact on both surface antigen reduction and reawakening of the HBV-specific immune response. Imdusiran is currently in two Phase 2a combination clinical trials. AB-101 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial. For more information, visit .

Contact Information

Investors and Media

Lisa M. Caperelli

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: 215-206-1822

Email: ...