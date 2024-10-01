Solgaard And Simon Sinek Unveil New Design Collaboration: The Optimist's Bag

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable and accessories brand, Solgaard, in partnership with Simon Sinek, celebrated optimist and New York Times-bestselling

author of Start with WHY and The Infinite Game, proudly unveils the Simon Sinek x Solgaard Optimist's Bag . Launching today exclusively at Solgaard, the limited-edition sustainable bag design marks Sinek's premiere product collaboration.

"I am bag-obsessed. With all the travel I do, I was in constant pursuit of the perfect bag. That all changed when I met Adrian Solgaard. I was a fan of his bags, and I loved the quality. I asked, somewhat jokingly, that I ́d love to design my own bag-my perfect bag-and to my delight, he said yes!" said Sinek.

Born from a shared love of travel and self-proclaimed 'bag obsessions,' the Optimist's Bag was co-designed by Sinek and award-winning innovative product designer, Adrian Solgaard, CEO and Creative Director of Solgaard.

Before meeting Solgaard, Sinek, who travels extensively, recalls his constant pursuit of 'the perfect bag,' having owned several bags over the course of his career with none exclusively accommodating all his needs while on the road.

Sinek's unique design integrations within the Optimist's Bag include, a suitcase-esque extended main zippered opening, allowing easy access to important items and main pockets, especially while stowing the bag under a seat or in an overhead bin. Custom interior compartment placement and redesigned exterior co-located front pockets are complimented by custom 'optimist' creative labeling, and aesthetic touches of bespoke 'optimist's orange' color detailing.

Reflecting the design codes and functional standards inherent to the Solgaard brand and its collection of bags, backpacks, and luggage, the Optimist's Bag utilizes Solgaard's proprietary Shore-Tex® 100% recycled plastic fabric. The premium craftsmanship of the bag's exterior Shore-Tex® Pro fabric finish features a rugged ballistic weave for superior durability. Additional features include Solgaard's signature removable FlowClosetTM compression packing system, dedicated fleece-lined padded laptop and tablet pockets, enhanced ergonomic foam padding for extended carry comfort, anti-scratch zippered sunglasses pocket, and a USB-charging cable pass-through for remote charging.

"Co-creation with inspired people is my favorite state of being, and designing this product with Simon was nothing short of that. I've long been a fan of his books, and there's a core alignment of our values - the most natural of collabs and one I'm proud to bring to market," said

Solgaard.

The limited-edition Simon Sinek x Solgaard Optimist's Bag

($275) is available exclusively at Solgaard

as of October 1, 2024.

About Solgaard:

A design-driven brand using business as a force for good. Solgaard's premium travel and lifestyle collection is crafted through sustainable innovation. Pioneers of utilizing recycled plastic in its fabrics (Shore-Tex®) and travel gear (including the Carry-On Closet®), in cooperation with its network of impact partners, Solgaard cleans up six pounds of ocean plastic from coastal communities with every purchase. Relentless in his pursuit to create an economic engine for good, Norwegian-Canadian entrepreneur, Adrian Solgaard founded Solgaard in 2016 to optimize life on the go for global citizens. Solgaard is B Corp Certified. Learn more at

About Simon Sinek:

Simon Sinek is an unshakeable optimist and the founder of The Optimism Company. He believes in a bright future and our ability to build it together. Simon may be best known for his TED Talk on the concept of WHY, which has been viewed more than 70 million times, and his video on millennials in the workplace-which reached 80 million views in its first week and has gone on to be seen hundreds of millions of times.

He continues to share inspiration through his bestselling books, including global bestseller

Start with WHY

and

New York Times

bestsellers

Leaders Eat Last

and

The Infinite Game, as well as his podcast,

A Bit of Optimism.

Press Contact:

SOLGAARD / Emma Garner, Head of PR & Communications ([email protected] )

