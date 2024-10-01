Alona Lebedieva: Our Defenders Are A Symbol Of Resilience, And International Support Brings Us Closer To Victory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KYIV, UKRAINE, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Ukraine honors its Defenders – a day dedicated to the courage and resilience of those who protect our nation. We pay tribute to those on the front lines, safeguarding our independence and fighting for the right to live in a free country. This day serves as a reminder of the immense gratitude we owe to our soldiers, volunteers, medical professionals, and all those who work tirelessly every day toward victory.Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-profile industrial and investment group "Aurum Group," states: "I am proud of every Ukrainian man and woman who defends our country and stands for our independence. This is not just a battle for territory – it is a battle for our future, for our values, and for our freedom."We stand united. It is not only our military that fights for Ukraine's future, but also our people, who help one another in these difficult times, as well as our international partners, who support us in this struggle. I believe that together we will triumph in this unjust and brutal war waged by Russia. Together, we are not only achieving peace – we are creating a new future for Ukraine, one that is strong, independent, and dignified.Alona Lebedieva also emphasizes: "Our international partners play a crucial role in our fight. Their support is not just assistance, it is recognition that Ukraine is a vital part of global security."Today, another important event took place on the international stage. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg officially handed over his duties to the former Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte. The first statements from the new NATO Secretary General give us hope. Mark Rutte stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine and moving it closer to membership in the Alliance. He emphasized that without an independent and strong Ukraine, there can be no stable security in Europe."These words confirm that Ukraine is a key element of the global security architecture. Together with our partners, we are moving step by step toward victory, and I am confident that a just peace will be achieved. Ukraine has already shown the world that it is a symbol of resilience and the will to live. We are not only defending our rights but also creating a new chapter in our country's history," says Lebedieva.Our country will not only recover after this war but will emerge even stronger, more united, and ready for new achievements. The future of Ukraine is the future of a state that will develop in harmony with other European countries, remaining a symbol of freedom and unyielding will to live.

