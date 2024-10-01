عربي


Azerbaijan And Saudi Arabia Discuss Establishment Of Joint Ventures

10/1/2024 7:10:30 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The creation of joint enterprises between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia was a key topic of discussion during a recent meeting, according to Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, who shared the information on his "X" account, Azernews reports.

"We were pleased to welcome the delegation from Saudi Arabia to our country. We discussed the Promotion of bilateral investments and trade relations, the creation of joint ventures, and the possibility of Saudi investors participating as residents in Azerbaijan's industrial parks," Jabbarov displayed.

AzerNews

