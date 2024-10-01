Azerbaijan And Saudi Arabia Discuss Establishment Of Joint Ventures

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The creation of joint enterprises between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia was a key topic of discussion during a recent meeting, according to Mikayil Jabbarov, who shared the information on his "X" account, Azernews reports.

"We were pleased to welcome the delegation from Saudi Arabia to our country. We discussed the of bilateral investments and trade relations, the creation of joint ventures, and the possibility of Saudi investors participating as residents in Azerbaijan's industrial parks," Jabbarov displayed.