Azerbaijan And Saudi Arabia Discuss Establishment Of Joint Ventures
Date
10/1/2024 7:10:30 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The creation of joint enterprises between Azerbaijan and Saudi
Arabia was a key topic of discussion during a recent meeting,
according to Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, who shared the
information on his "X" account, Azernews
reports.
"We were pleased to welcome the delegation from Saudi Arabia to
our country. We discussed the Promotion of bilateral investments
and trade relations, the creation of joint ventures, and the
possibility of Saudi investors participating as residents in
Azerbaijan's industrial parks," Jabbarov displayed.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733934
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.