In A First, Dubai Airports Hosts ACI's Regional Operational Safety Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Airports, operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), is hosting the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East Operational Safety Committee Meeting from 1-3 October 2024, marking a first for Dubai.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, inaugurated the meeting, which addresses critical topics including runway safety, advancements in firefighting technology, and ensuring the resilience of airport infrastructure in response to climate change.

Bringing together representatives from leading airports across 15 countries, it provides delegates the opportunity to collaborate on innovative approaches that not only enhance safety protocols but also optimise efficiencies, preparing the industry's global network for the challenges of tomorrow.

This milestone reinforces Dubai Airports' commitment to leadership in delivering tangible improvements-offering guests seamless service, providing employees with safer working environments, and enabling stakeholders to benefit from greater operational efficiency and sustainability