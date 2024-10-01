'Must Have Received Call From LG Sahab': Delhi CM Atishi Claims 'Not Allowed To Meet Sonam Wangchuk'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Chief Atishi on Tuesday claimed that she was stopped outside the Bawana Station and was not allowed to meet Sonam Wangchuk when she (Atishi) was heading to meet the climate activist demanding autonomy for Ladakh.

Taking to microblogging X (formerly known as Twitter), Atishi alleged that Delhi police did not allow her to meet Wangchuk and 150 other activists of Ladakh. The Delhi Chief Minister said she was told that LG Sahab called and said not to let her meet Wangchuk. This dictatorship is not right.

“I reached Bawana police station to meet Sonam Wangchuk ji and 150 brothers and sisters of Ladakh. Delhi police did not let me meet them. It is being told that LG sahab called and said not to let me meet the elected Chief Minister. This dictatorship is not right.

Sonam Wangchuk ji and the people of Ladakh are also fighting against LG rule, fighting to get full statehood status for Ladakh.

The people of Delhi stand with the people of Ladakh. LG rule should end in Ladakh, LG rule should also end in Delhi. Ladakh and Delhi should get the status of a full state.”

“The BJP government leaves no stone unturned in killing democracy, snatching the right to vote. Why were they arrested? Why am I being stopped from meeting them? Because the Bharatiya Janata Party is afraid of democracy and today I am saying with confidence that if such dictatorship of the Bharatiya Janata Party continues, LG rule will end in Ladakh, LG rule will end in Delhi and the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party will end in the Central Government here as well," the Delhi Chief Minister added.

It is important to note that Wangchuk and his supporters were detained by Delhi Police at the Singhu border on Monday night. Wangchuk is leading the march, 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra,' which began from Leh a month ago demanding Ladakh to be included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, granting law-making powers to the local population to protect their land and cultural identity.