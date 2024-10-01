Maryland's Anne Arundel County Public School System Advances Data-Driven Tools And Insights With CGI Advantage® Upgrade

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Adoption of new technologies will optimize resources while improving user experience

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB ) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world,

today announced the award of a contract by Anne Arundel County Public (AACPS) in Maryland. The school's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system will be updated with the latest version of CGI Advantage®, a proven solution that delivers efficient operations, automates budget processes, streamlines human resource management, and simplifies vendor engagement. CGI will extend a decades-long collaboration with the school system to transition an on-premise ERP system to the cloud.

"CGI's consultants and experts continue to serve as trusted advisors as we undertake this ongoing journey to realize our vision for the role of technology in the service of the county's educators, students and communities," said AACPS CIO Mike Borkoski. "CGI technology will also continue to play an instrumental role in helping us reach the goals outlined in our Blueprint for Maryland's Future, which includes a commitment to strengthen governance and accountability through data-driven tools and insights and reduce technical debt by limiting infrastructure maintenance and staying current with software and security updates."

For AACPS, a school system with more than 6,000 employees, CGI Advantage

will facilitate resource planning and management through flexible, secure, SaaS-enabled technology. With a mobile-first design and simplified and intuitive user experience, CGI Advantage has been implemented more than 500 times by public sector organizations nationwide, resulting in reduced risk and streamlined operations for state and local governments and school districts.

"With CGI Advantage, AACPS will benefit from a roadmap of integrations and improved workflows, configurations folded into the modernization effort, and enhanced human resource reporting and onboarding," said Surabhi Subramanyam, Senior Vice-President, State & Local Government Solutions, CGI. "At the same time, we will deploy solutions that improve the user experience, increase operational efficiencies, and allow access to continuous product updates avoiding repeated costly technology investments."

Across the country, CGI technology is deployed by organizations like AACPS to optimize limited government resources that are facing personnel shortages and a wave of retirements. By automating financial, human capital and budgeting operations, government entities that modernize ERP systems often see measurable improvements in operational effectiveness, allowing them to focus their workforces on high-value, strategic activities.

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. This secure, intuitive platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations.

A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts.

Learn more at cgi/advantage .

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi .

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED