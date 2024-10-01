'Have No Role In MUDA Scam, Won't Resign', Reiterates CM Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah reiterated on Tuesday that he has no role in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and will not resign.

Addressing persons at the Ravindra Kalakshetra here, CM Siddaramaiah said: "I am working according to my conscience and there is no need for my resignation."

When asked whether he would resign, Siddaramaiah said: "Opposition parties are masters in lying. Will it be over if I tender my resignation? They are demanding my resignation unnecessarily. I have not committed any mistakes."

"I don't know on what grounds money laundering charges are framed against me," he said.

"Feeling sad over the turn of events, my wife surrendered land to MUDA... How can it be compared to the confession of crime?" said CM Siddaramaiah on opposition claims that he had accepted the illegalities in the MUDA case.

Siddaramaiah said that his wife decided to return the sites to MUDA and he did not have the knowledge of that.

The chief minister claimed he received information about Parvathy's move after she sent the letter.

"Parbathy was the owner of 3.16 acres of land. MUDA had encroached upon the land and distributed sites. Following this, she sought alternative sites or land. They had made allotments in Vijayanagara third and fourth stages. The allotment was not sought to be made in Vijayanagar locality," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

"We had only asked for alternative land and they had made allotments in the Vijayanagara locality. Now, it has become a big controversy. She decided to surrender the sites since her husband's political image is dented by this development and politics of rivalry and hatred is pursued by opponents," Siddaramaiah claimed.

Hitting out at the BJP for mentioning his 2011 statement as an opposition leader against then CM B. S. Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah said: "There is a difference between former CM Yediyurappa's case and my case. I have no role in this case. Yediyurappa had denotified the land. Have I de-notified? Have I given any orders? Sent letters? Is there any money laundering? There is nothing. There is no comparison to his case," he maintained.