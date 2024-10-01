Norway to enhance collaboration with China to support green transition

(MENAFN) Norway is set to enhance its cooperation with China to support the green transition efforts of both nations, according to Tore Sandvik, Norway's Minister of Climate and Environment, who made the announcement on Monday. This commitment was highlighted during a reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Norway. Sandvik expressed Norway's intention to continue collaborative efforts with China on critical global challenges, particularly focusing on climate action and sustainable development.



In discussing Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre's recent visit to China, Sandvik noted that the trip demonstrated the strong and open relationship between the two countries, encompassing a broad range of discussions. The visit culminated in a joint statement that established a framework for dialogue on green transitions, alongside the signing of a cooperation agreement aimed at promoting green and low-carbon development initiatives. These agreements are seen as a significant step forward in both nations' commitment to addressing environmental challenges.



Sandvik highlighted the importance of these agreements, emphasizing that they build upon over three decades of environmental collaboration between Norway and China. This enduring partnership reflects a mutual recognition of the need for innovative solutions to tackle climate change and advance sustainable practices in both countries. The minister pointed out that the collaboration extends beyond governmental efforts and includes crucial academic exchanges.



Moreover, Sandvik commended the ongoing scholarly collaborations between Norwegian and Chinese institutions, recognizing the pivotal role that students play in fostering mutual understanding and strengthening bilateral relations. He underscored that these academic partnerships contribute not only to educational enrichment but also to the overall development of sustainable practices and innovative approaches to environmental issues, further solidifying the ties between Norway and China.

