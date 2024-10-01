عربي


Rpost Launches Registered Texttm Messaging For Legal Proof Of Content Delivery

10/1/2024 5:18:39 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost has unveiled its new Registered TextTM messaging service, designed to provide legal and verifiable proof of timestamped content delivered through text messages. This solution is ideal for organizations that need to communicate important notices by text and require a durable, court-admissible record of receipt. Registered TextTM is an extension of RPost's renowned Registered EmailTM service and can be accessed either as a standalone product or integrated into the RMail e-security platform.

With the introduction of multi-modal address interfaces, RPost allows senders to choose between email, text message, or both for delivering communications, while still receiving cryptographically verifiable proof of delivery. This continued innovation further cements RPost's status as a leader in the digital transaction management and enterprise content sectors, providing new ways for professionals to securely send and get documents signed.

