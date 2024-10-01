GJEPC's 3Rd Edition Of Gem & Jewellery Buyer Seller Meet Held At The Iconic Bharat Ratnam Mega CFC SEEPZ

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 30th September 2024: The Gem and Jewellery Export Council of India (GJEPC), the apex trade organization dedicated to promoting Indian gem and jewellery exports worldwide, organised the 3rd edition of the Gem and Jewellery Buyer Seller Meet (G&J BSM) at the iconic Bharat Ratnam, Mega CFC SEEPZ in Mumbai.



The two-day event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests including Shri Dnyaneshwar Patil, Development Commissioner, SEEPZ, Shri C.P.S Chauhan, IRS, Joint Development Commissioner, SEEPZ, Shri Kirt Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, Shri Colin Shah, Head - Working Group, Bharat Ratnam, Mega CFC, Ms Mia Katrin, International Coordinator, USA, Ms. Ali Pastorini, International Coordinator, Latin America and Ms. Olga Gonzalez, Pietra PR LLC.



Over 28 international buyers are visiting the G&J BSM from the USA, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the Dominican Republic, and Canada



The exhibitors are: V.M. Jewellery, Goldstar Jewellery Pvt Ltd., Kama Jewelry Private Limited, Gemcrown Jewellery Private Limited, Ethos Jewelry Designs Llp, Elegant Collection, United Jewellery Mfg. Pvt. Ltd., Shish Jewels Private Limited, Uni Design Jewellery Pvt. Ltd, K.G.K. Creations (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Minal Infojewels Limited.



Shri Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, stated, "India has long been a cornerstone in the global jewellery trade, known for its extraordinary craftsmanship and deep-rooted traditions in jewellery-making. We take pride in offering a diverse portfolio of products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of international buyers. Our commitment to ethical practices and transparency has earned India its reputation as a trusted and reliable partner in the global marketplace."



He further emphasized, "In the face of evolving global dynamics, it is essential for the industry to come together and adapt. GJEPC would be making concerted efforts towards promotion of diamond jewellery and building on the demand for the product across key consuming markets. GJEPC's has collaborated with the Natural Diamond Council and the World Gold Council for generic promotion of diamond and gold jewellery respectively. We encourage all stakeholders to unite with us in leveraging these efforts to amplify our presence and create lasting value for the industry as a whole."



Welcoming the international buyers to the Buyer-Seller meet, Colin Shah, Head - Working Group, Bharat Ratnam, Mega CFC said, "Bharat Ratnam is a pioneering initiative in India and Asia, possibly even globally, where we've established a Common Facility Centre offering 20 advanced technical services. These include lab testing, 3D printing, and more, designed to help our members compete on a global scale. The services are available for both domestic and international markets."



GJEPC's USA coordinator Ms. Mia Katerine said, "GJEPC's Buyer Seller Meet is a great opportunity and a win-win situation for both the markets. There is a great opportunity for Indian jewellery exporters to tap the vast opportunities in the U.S., which has over 20,000 jewellery retailers and wholesalers. India is ideal for wholesale manufacturing and unique craftsmanship and exquisite designs. More importantly, India is quite competitive and cost-efficient despite having the latest technology in manufacturing, cutting and polishing diamonds."



Brazilian retailers Mr. Nelson and Rodolfo Semeoni from Monte Cristo said, "Since we are one of the biggest jewellery retailers in Brazil, we are looking for strategic partners in India. Indian gem & jewellery industry is quite strong in all diverse aspects of the value chain. Brazil market also values precious stones such as emeralds and Jaipur in India is the global hub for precious stones. The bridal market in Brazil has evolved and we offer brides two distinct opportunities in terms of diamond rings and white gold jewellery – all of which can be sourced directly from India. We are also looking for premiumisation for discerning high end customers and India can help us there too."



The BSM followed a structured Buyer Seller Meet format, featuring pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings lasting approximately 30 to 40 minutes between buyers and sellers during the two day meet.



The United States holds immense significance for the Indian gem and jewellery industry. Notably, cut and polished diamonds account for a substantial portion of these exports. India's pivotal role in the global gem and jewellery supply chain have created deep-rooted ties between the two nations. GJEPC has further lined up events aimed at providing Indian gem and jewellery manufacturers with global exposure in the near future.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Rohan Prakash

Email :...