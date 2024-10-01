Jeyhun Bayramov: COP29 Will Also Be An Opportunity To Contribute To Global Peace And Climate Agenda
10/1/2024 5:12:53 AM
"COP 29 Presidency also works with the Parties to deliver an
outcome on carbon markets this year. Fully functioning carbon
markets will be a significant step in implementing nationally
determined contributions (NDCs) cost-effectively and bolstering
ambition in mitigation," said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as
he addressed the 79th session of the United Nations General
Assembly, Azernews reports.
"Moreover, we have put forward 14 initiatives covering topics
such as the LINK between climate action and sustainable development
goals, green energy zones and corridors, energy storage, harmony
for climate resilience, agriculture, clean hydrogen, methane
reduction from organic waste, green digital action, and more. One
of the initiatives under COP29 Action Agenda includes the
establishment of the Climate Finance Action Fund, an innovative
source for climate finance to be voluntarily supported by fossil
fuel-producing countries and companies.
COP29 will also be an opportunity to set differences aside and
contribute to global peace and the climate agenda. Given the
intersection of conflicts and the increasingly challenging climate
crisis, Azerbaijan introduced a flagship COP29 Truce Initiative
embedded in the Joint Solemn Appeal announced a few days ago. More
than thousand NGOs, Faith Leaders and prominent personalities, as
well as many parties have already joined this Appeal. We call on
everyone to transcend political divergences, stand in unity, and
respect the Truce during the month of COP29," the minister
said.
