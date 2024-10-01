Azerbaijan Advances Green Energy Transition With New Initiatives And Investment

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan is realizing the "green energy" transition at the national, regional, and global levels, accompanied by purposeful reforms.

Energy Parviz Shahbazov made this statement at "Baku Climate Action Week," Azernews reports.

According to him, the first stage includes strengthening the network, creating "green energy" zones, deurbanizing oil and gas operations, enhancing efficiency, and promoting electromobility. These efforts aim to increase the share of renewable energy in Azerbaijan's total energy production to 33% by 2027.

"With the commissioning of the first solar power plant based on foreign investment, which has a capacity of 230 megawatts, the production of solar electricity increased more than ninefold in January-August of this year. In accordance with the documents signed by the end of this year, construction activities for two solar power plants with a total capacity of 340 megawatts will continue, and the results of the first auction for the 100-megawatt plant are expected to be announced. Eight solar, wind, and 270-megawatt small hydroelectric plants in exempted areas will help reduce emissions by up to 2.9 million tons per year."