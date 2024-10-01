Azerbaijan Advances Green Energy Transition With New Initiatives And Investment
Azerbaijan is realizing the "green energy" transition at the
national, regional, and global levels, accompanied by purposeful
reforms.
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov made this statement at "Baku
Climate Action Week," Azernews reports.
According to him, the first stage includes strengthening the
network, creating "green energy" zones, deurbanizing oil and gas
operations, enhancing energy efficiency, and promoting
electromobility. These efforts aim to increase the share of
renewable energy in Azerbaijan's total energy production to 33% by
2027.
"With the commissioning of the first solar power plant based on
foreign investment, which has a capacity of 230 megawatts, the
production of solar electricity increased more than ninefold in
January-August of this year. In accordance with the documents
signed by the end of this year, construction activities for two
solar power plants with a total capacity of 340 megawatts will
continue, and the results of the first auction for the 100-megawatt
plant are expected to be announced. Eight solar, wind, and
270-megawatt small hydroelectric plants in exempted areas will help
reduce emissions by up to 2.9 million tons per year."
