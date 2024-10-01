Azerenergy Begins Construction Of New Closed-Type Substation In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

"Azerenergy" is building a new closed-type substation in Khankendi, Azernews reports citing the press service of "Azerenergy."

During the anti-terror operation in September 2023, following the instructions of the head of state, the special team of "Azerenergy" OJSC began operational work. With the installation of new anchors, the initial power from the "Shusha" substation to Khankendi and the surrounding areas was ensured in just four days.

However, when the separatists were in control, the 110-kilovolt lines and the existing "Khankendi" substation had long since reached the end of their service life, resulting in frequent breakdowns and long-term interruptions even then.

That is why, starting in the spring of this year, "Azerenergy" began constructing the 110 kV double-circuit "Khankendi-1" and "Khankendi-2" high-voltage transmission lines from the city of Shusha to Khankendi, traversing the most difficult mountainous and forested terrain.

The construction of an overhead line with a total length of 11 km has already been completed, and the construction of an underground cable line over a distance of 1.8 km is underway. Most importantly, the construction of a closed substation with 110, 35, and 10 kilovolt capacity according to the modern city network model has started in Khankendi. Most of the construction work has already been completed. According to Teymur Abdullayev, head of "Azerenergy's" Public Relations Center, the "Khankendi" substation is the first closed-type substation built in the 110 kV voltage class in the territories liberated from occupation. "Thus, all the equipment from the cable basement to the 110, 35, and 10 kilovolt distribution facilities, including two transformers of 63 MVA, will be placed inside the building."

Construction of a closed-type substation is more advantageous due to its smaller footprint, longer operational lifespan of the equipment, aesthetic appearance according to modern standards, safety, and other factors. In the new substation, all applications will be installed, from the modern SERJI fire protection system to cybersecurity measures. It should be noted that a warehouse, boiler room, machinery repair area, and other auxiliary buildings are also being constructed on the territory of the "Khankendi" substation.

Work at the "Khankendi" substation is planned to be completed in the coming months.