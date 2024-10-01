Azerenergy Begins Construction Of New Closed-Type Substation In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
"Azerenergy" is building a new closed-type substation in
Khankendi, Azernews reports citing the press
service of "Azerenergy."
During the anti-terror operation in September 2023, following
the instructions of the head of state, the special team of
"Azerenergy" OJSC began operational work. With the installation of
new anchors, the initial power supply from the "Shusha" substation
to Khankendi and the surrounding areas was ensured in just four
days.
However, when the separatists were in control, the 110-kilovolt
lines and the existing "Khankendi" substation had long since
reached the end of their service life, resulting in frequent
breakdowns and long-term interruptions even then.
That is why, starting in the spring of this year, "Azerenergy"
began constructing the 110 kV double-circuit "Khankendi-1" and
"Khankendi-2" high-voltage transmission lines from the city of
Shusha to Khankendi, traversing the most difficult mountainous and
forested terrain.
The construction of an overhead line with a total length of 11
km has already been completed, and the construction of an
underground cable line over a distance of 1.8 km is underway. Most
importantly, the construction of a closed substation with 110, 35,
and 10 kilovolt capacity according to the modern city network model
has started in Khankendi. Most of the construction work has already
been completed. According to Teymur Abdullayev, head of
"Azerenergy's" Public Relations Center, the "Khankendi" substation
is the first closed-type substation built in the 110 kV voltage
class in the territories liberated from occupation. "Thus, all the
equipment from the cable basement to the 110, 35, and 10 kilovolt
distribution facilities, including two transformers of 63 MVA, will
be placed inside the building."
Construction of a closed-type substation is more advantageous
due to its smaller footprint, longer operational lifespan of the
equipment, aesthetic appearance according to modern standards,
safety, and other factors. In the new substation, all applications
will be installed, from the modern SERJI fire protection system to
cybersecurity measures. It should be noted that a warehouse, boiler
room, machinery repair area, and other auxiliary buildings are also
being constructed on the territory of the "Khankendi"
substation.
Work at the "Khankendi" substation is planned to be completed in
the coming months.
