Baku Museum Center Presents Exhibition Abstract Art Experience Of Azerbaijani Artists

Baku Museum Center has presented an exhibition titled "Abstract
Art Experience of the Azerbaijani Artists,
The art project is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union
with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Baku
Museum Center.
The opening ceremony was attended by prominent art and cultural
figures.
Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister, People's Artist Murad
Huseynov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union Farhad
Khalilov, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, People's Artist
Polad Bulbuloglu, and Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Elchin
Shamilli addressed the event.
This exhibition launches the "Caspian" Biennale Platform
program, organized by Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the International
Artists Club, and the United Club of Artists of Azerbaijan, which
promises to be a major cultural event for the entire region.
The "Caspian" Platform will take place from September 28 to
October 1, bringing together artists, curators, and experts from
Caspian countries to foster cultural exchange, dialogue, and
collaboration through art.
Within the framework of the platform, there will be exhibitions,
roundtables, and discussions focusing on contemporary art in the
region and its interaction with global artistic processes.
Contemporary art in Azerbaijan from the 20th and 21st centuries
is characterized by several major directions.
These include, first and foremost, socialist realism, embodied in
the work of Tahir Salahov, Mikayil Abdullayev, and many other
masters.
Another direction is the "Absheron School," represented in the
work of artists such as Tofig Javadov, Rasim Babayev, and their
like-minded colleagues.
The third direction, underground (unofficial art), is manifested
in the work of Gorkhmaz Afandiyev, Ashraf Murad, Javad Mirjavadi,
and other nonconformists.
These directions have found their reflection in the works of art
historians and experts. A significant aspect of culture and a large
direction of contemporary art in Azerbaijan remains unexplored:
modern abstract art.
The Azerbaijan Artists' Union has decided to initiate a series
of exhibitions of national abstract art (as exemplified by the
presented exhibition) and also to encourage research by art
historians in this direction.
Contemporary abstraction in Azerbaijan is an avant-garde
phenomenon. It has deep roots in Azerbaijani traditional culture,
particularly the ancient carpet, which features abstract geometric
elements and ornaments.
The very structure of carpets, palas, and kilims relies on
abstract geometry. In this sense, the Azerbaijani people carry
abstract thinking and the experience of abstract visual forms in
their cultural consciousness.
Interestingly, in addition to artists who primarily work in
abstraction (Mir-Nadir Zeynalov and Huseyn Hagvardi), there are
several authors who, while working in other directions, have made
individual experiments in abstraction.
Such works are represented in the exhibition through the
examples of Kamal Ahmad, Gennady Brijatyuk, and Ujjal Hagvardi.
Elchin Aslanov and Ramiz Aslanov have created a synthesis of
carpet forms and traditional miniatures in a contemporary
interpretation.
This exhibition serves as an impetus for further development,
both for the practices of artists and for new theories by art
historians in the field of abstract art and the expansion of its
scope.
Visitors can expect new discoveries and upcoming exhibitions of
Azerbaijani abstract art.
Exhibition hours: September 27 – 30 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
(free admission)
Address: Baku, Neftchilar Ave. 49, Baku Museum Center (4th
floor)
Phone: +99412 493 58 83, +99450 273 21 80
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
