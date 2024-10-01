Azerbaijan Plays Key Role In Energy Transition Process: Minister
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:46 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan is taking significant steps in the energy transition
process, according to Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, who spoke
at the "Baku Climate Action Week," Azernews
reports.
"One of the 14 key initiatives included in the action agenda of
the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29) is the establishment
of the Climate Finance Action Fund (CFAF). We believe this fund can
play an important role in addressing the existing gaps in climate
finance. The capital for the fund is expected to come mainly from
fossil fuel-producing countries and companies involved in oil, gas,
and coal production," Jabbarov said.
He emphasized the importance of investing in climate action for
developing countries and small island states, highlighting
Azerbaijan's belief that resource-rich nations should take the lead
in combating climate change. "This initiative could have
significant benefits in bridging the gaps in climate finance. With
an initial capital raising of US$1 billion and at least 10 donor
countries joining the fund, we believe this will be a key topic of
discussion at COP29," the minister added.
Jabbarov also addressed the pressing need to develop a "green
economy" in response to global climate changes, decreasing natural
resources, and increasing demand. He warned of the potential
economic consequences of climate change: "According to the
calculations of the World Bank, as a result of the effects of
climate change, global GDP will decrease by 1.5-5% annually until
2050. Climate change disrupts the ecological balance and negatively
affects biodiversity. These factors once again emphasize the
importance of taking urgent measures to mitigate the wide-ranging
effects of climate change."
