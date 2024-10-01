Culture Minister, Renowned Artists Discuss Caspian Biennale

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan Culture Adil Karimli has met with representatives of Artists' Unions from several countries visiting the country as part of the Caspian Biennale on the topic of "Antibusiness in Arts and Abstract Art," Azernews reports citing the .

The meeting was attended by Ibrahim Valikhojayev (Uzbekistan), Nargiz Hamidova (Tajikistan), Umirbek Jubaniyazov (Kazakhstan), Laszlo Lelkes (Hungary), Quram Tsertsvadze (Georgia), director of the Ankara Painting and Sculpture Museum Erdem Akkurt and chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union.

Welcoming the guests, the Culture Minister stressed the importance of the Caspian Biennale platform.

He underlined that the gathering of artists, curators, and experts from the Caspian region and other countries under this traditional project is a significant event.

The biennale contributes to the expansion of relations in the field of visual arts between our countries and creates a fertile environment for experience exchange.

The guests who spoke also emphasized the role of the biennale in deepening cultural exchange and expressed that conducting joint exhibitions would be beneficial.

During the conversation, satisfaction was expressed regarding the expanding scope of the Caspian Biennale year by year.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr