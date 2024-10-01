Culture Minister, Renowned Artists Discuss Caspian Biennale
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with
representatives of Artists' Unions from several countries visiting
the country as part of the Caspian Biennale on the topic of
"Antibusiness in Arts and Abstract Art," Azernews
reports citing the Ministry .
The meeting was attended by Ibrahim Valikhojayev (Uzbekistan),
Nargiz Hamidova (Tajikistan), Umirbek Jubaniyazov (Kazakhstan),
Laszlo Lelkes (Hungary), Quram Tsertsvadze (Georgia), director of
the Ankara Painting and Sculpture Museum Erdem Akkurt and chairman
of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union.
Welcoming the guests, the Culture Minister stressed the
importance of the Caspian Biennale platform.
He underlined that the gathering of artists, curators, and
experts from the Caspian region and other countries under this
traditional project is a significant event.
The biennale contributes to the expansion of relations in the
field of visual arts between our countries and creates a fertile
environment for experience exchange.
The guests who spoke also emphasized the role of the biennale in
deepening cultural exchange and expressed that conducting joint
exhibitions would be beneficial.
During the conversation, satisfaction was expressed regarding
the expanding scope of the Caspian Biennale year by year.
