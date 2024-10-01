PACE Looking To Restore Azerbaijan's Mandate As Baku Stands Firm At Prejudice

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin, AzerNEWS
Although the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
(PACE) operates as a parliamentary branch of the Council of Europe,
an international organisation of 46 states engaged in the
protection of human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, certain
inadequacies are evident, especially in terms of its relations with
Azerbaijan.
It should be recalled that this inadequacy resulted in the
indefinite suspension of the cooperation of the Azerbaijani
delegation with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
and its participation in the organisation. It was on January 24 of
this year that the Azerbaijani delegation made a statement in this
regard, and since that time, Azerbaijan is not represented in
PACE.
Well, based on the statement of the Azerbaijani side, it can be
noted that since the period when Azerbaijan regained its
independence after 1991, it has rendered great services in ensuring
human rights and the rule of law. However, the biassed action of
PACE against Azerbaijan, the calls of the European MPs about not
accepting the credentials of the members of the Azerbaijani
delegation, as well as the baseless statements made in a row, made
the "Assembly, which is a defender of human rights" unreliable in
the eyes of the official Baku.
The claim put forward by the Assembly was that official Baku did
not fulfil its "main obligations". However, double standards and
biassed claims of pro-Armenian politicians against Azerbaijan were
clearly reflected behind the resolution put forward by PACE
regarding the demand.
After September 2023, the European Parliament and PACE, as well
as a number of Western institutions, started a number of biassed
activities against Azerbaijan, such as black PR and smearing
campaigns. Among the activists of such campaigns, the head of the
German delegation to the PACE, German MP Frank Schwabe, was at the
forefront with his anti-Turkish and anti-Azerbaijani position.
Schwabe, who was declared persona non grata by the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, further damaged the reputation of
the human rights organisation he represented by defending
Armenians. The German politician, who tried to unjustly blame
Azerbaijan, which has restored its territorial integrity and
sovereignty, interfered in Azerbaijan's internal affairs in a
manner inconsistent with its authority and grossly violated the
rules of law.
Azerbaijan's historic victory over Armenian separatism created a
severe trauma for biassed politicians like Schwabe. In fact, PACE,
as an institution acting as a defender of human rights, instead of
discussing the 30-year occupation of Armenia and the vandalism and
human crimes it committed in Garabagh, discussed trivial issues
related to the arrest of criminals and created useless arguments.
Certainly, the anti-Azerbaijani politicians represented in the
organisation made ground for this.
From today, PACE starts the autumn session for five days, but
Azerbaijan is not represented in that session. PACE still cannot
get out of the influence of Armenian separatism, which committed
crimes in Garabagh for 30 years. This undermines the trust of the
organisation day by day. It is clear that PACE wants to restore
Azerbaijan's mandate in the assembly and is trying to take steps in
this regard, albeit in a timid form. However, the pressure exerted
by the organizations under the influence of the Armenian lobby
neutralises the determination of PACE.
As an example, let us note that the recent meeting on the
sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York between the
Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset and
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was followed by a
petition from a dozen international human rights organizations
addressed to Berset demanding that he set clear requirements for
Baku.
It is clear that the petition emphasises the possibility of
restoring Azerbaijan's relations with PACE if the so-called
“conditions” are met.
Azerbaijan is unambiguously unchanging in its position. Official
Baku, unlike some organisations, does not change its colour as a
result of external influences. PACE knows that Azerbaijan is right
in its position and therefore envisages the January 2025 session as
the date for the restoration of relations.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733474
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.