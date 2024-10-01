Biden Administration To Maintain 125,000 Annual Refugee Admissions In 2025

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In a memo to the U.S. State Department, Reuters reported that President Joe Biden confirmed that the will maintain the annual target of admitting 125,000 refugees for the 2025 fiscal year.

This program is designed for individuals fleeing their home countries due to threats and persecution.

Through this program, the United States is admitting approximately 100,000 refugees for the 2024 fiscal year, which ends on September 30.

If the program succeeds and the U.S. reaches its target, it will mark the highest number of refugees accepted by the country in the past three decades.

According to the memo sent to the State Department on Monday, the U.S. President wrote:“The admission of up to 125,000 refugees to the United States in fiscal year 2025 is justified based on humanitarian concerns or national interest.”

The U.S. refugee admissions program is intended for individuals who have left their countries due to threats and persecution.

The Biden administration first raised the refugee admissions cap to 125,000 in 2022 but has so far been unable to meet that target.

Despite falling short of the admissions target in previous years, the U.S. remains committed to addressing global humanitarian needs by providing a safe haven for refugees.

This continued focus on refugee resettlement highlights the Biden administration's broader goals of humanitarian assistance and global leadership in response to crises.

The success of this program will be pivotal in shaping the U.S.'s global reputation as a leader in refugee support and protecting vulnerable populations fleeing conflict and persecution.

Meeting the 125,000 refugee admissions target in the coming years will require coordinated efforts from government agencies and humanitarian organizations, ensuring the U.S. fulfills its role as a beacon of hope for those in need.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram