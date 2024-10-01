Hayo Expands Global Footprint to Meet Growing Demand for Digital Services Across Africa and South Asia

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Its new offices in Cameroon, Niger and Sri Lanka will enable more governments, enterprises and service providers to access innovative digital solutions in local markets.



New York City, U.S., 1 October 2024 – Hayo, a global innovator in digital solutions, has opened new offices in Yaoundé (Cameroon), Niamey (Niger) and Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia (Sri Lanka) to meet growing demands for digital services in Africa and South Asia. The expansion further strengthens the company’s delivery of voice, messaging, IoT, security and other connectivity solutions to governments, enterprises, service providers and mobile operators in emerging markets.



Hayo’s strategic move to Cameroon, Niger and Sri Lanka will provide additional on-the-ground support and expertise for customers in these countries. This will help to accelerate digital transformation for local businesses and governments, as well as support global businesses looking to meet surging demands for digital services across these dynamic markets. Hayo combines networking, technologies, and digital solutions to have a positive impact on businesses and communities alike, with more than three decades of experience.



“Opening these new offices is a key milestone in our mission to bring on-the-ground innovation and advanced digital solutions to emerging markets which are often underserved and overlooked. We’ve seen growing demands for services like voice, messaging, IoT and cloud communications in Cameroon, Niger and Sri Lanka. It’s great to support more of our customers with digital solutions and innovative services in high-growth markets,” said Feraz Ahmed, CEO at Hayo. “We see huge potential in these areas, and we now have even more people and premises to serve local needs with world-class solutions.”



Hayo has extensive coverage across Africa and the Middle East. It serves 100+ leading mobile operators and also connects customers on a global scale through its growing ecosystem of 500+ partners.



“At Hayo we’re 100% customer-centric, with a track record of listening, collaborating and working to optimise processes, increase visibility and help businesses capture new opportunities in Africa and around the world,” added Ahmed. “We’re levelling the playing field by supporting underserved countries with digital transformation, and meeting their growing demands. This expansion is just the start.”



Hayo’s new Cameroon, Niger and Sri Lanka sites add to Hayo’s existing office footprint in New York City (U.S.), Cape Town (South Africa) and Nairobi (Kenya). The news comes after Hayo’s recent launch of its global IoT platform for mobile operators and enterprises, which adds to its suite of solutions spanning voice, messaging, security, AI, cloud communications, connectivity, regulatory compliance and more.



