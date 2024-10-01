Optima Clinical Launches To Transform Data Management And Biostatistics In Clinical Trials

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A headshot of Dr Yaw Asare-Aboagye

A headshot of Vesta Mantey

Founded by renowned African biostatisticians, Optima Clinical aims to revolutionize data management, focusing on clinical trials in low-resource settings.

ACCRA, GHANA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Optima Clinical, an African-owned and led Clinical Research Organization (CRO) focused on biostatistics and data management, has officially launched today. The organization will work with drug developers to accelerate access to better medications for people worldwide by providing high-quality biostatistics support, ensuring that clinical datasets enhance insights into diagnosis and treatment, ultimately improving patient outcomes.Optima Clinical seeks to transform clinical research by providing tailored biostatistical and data management services to pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic companies, government agencies, and Product Development Partnerships (PDPs) globally.The rise in health research has increased the demand for biostatistical expertise to support study design and data analysis and guide evidence-based policies. However, many organizations are facing budget cuts and also the unique challenges of conducting trials in low resource settings.“Despite the growing interest in clinical trials across Africa, many research organizations are scaling back due to reduced funding. We also know that conducting trials in low-resource settings presents unique challenges such as limited infrastructure and unreliable internet connectivity,” said Dr Yaw Asare-Aboagye, Founder and CEO of Optima Clinical.“That's where we come in. In addition to our local expertise in navigating these challenges, we alsoprovide high-quality services at lower cost, allowing more funding to be allocated directly to the research."Optima Clinical will address these gaps by offering a suite of data management solutions that offer offline data collection, real-time updates, and secure cloud-based storage, ensuring data integrity even in challenging environments.“Now, more than ever, researchers need trusted partners to help them turn clinical data into insights that genuinely make a difference in bringing new treatments to those who need them,” added Dr Asare-Aboagye.Headquartered in Accra, Ghana, Optima Clinical offers a comprehensive range of services, including data management, biostatistics, and statistical programming.“We've spent years understanding the unique challenges faced by investigators, regulators, and, most importantly, patients when conducting trials in low-resource settings,” said Vesta Mantey, Head of Data Management at Optima Clinical.“We're drawing on our deep experience and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to ensure that trial data is delivered reliably, accurately, and on time- because, ultimately, our goal is to get life-saving treatments to patients faster."In addition to supporting clinical trials globally, Optima Clinical is building local capacity through its Data Management University initiative, which will train and mentor data management professionals in low-resource countries, empowering the next generation of leaders in clinical research.Leadership Team:● Dr Yaw Asare-Aboagye, CEO, brings over 30 years of experience in biotechnology, previously serving as Global Head of Clinical Operations at the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative. He's also worked for companies like BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Immunex and Amgen, holding various leadership positions, including Executive Director. At Immunex, Dr Asare-Aboagye played a vital role in securing the approval of Enbrel, the first drug approved for treating rheumatoid arthritis in the US. He holds a DVM from the University of Ibadan and an MS in Biostatistics from Louisiana State University. Dr Asare-Aboagye is also a board member of the Ashesi University Foundation and Chairman of the Ashesi University Board of Directors.● Vesta Mantey, Head of Clinical Data Management, is a highly qualified data manager with over 16 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. She has been a career professional in globally recognised companies like Abbvie, Achaogen, and Gossamer Bio, where she held pivotal roles focused on designing, implementing, and overseeing data strategies for clinical trials. With a strong background in data governance, electronic data capture (EDC) systems, and regulatory compliance, Mantey ensured clinical trial data quality, accuracy, and integrity across multiple therapeuticareas. She holds a BA degree in Psychology from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, USA.For further details about Optima Clinical, please visit . For media inquiries or additional information, contact us at ... or reach us by phone at +233 20 759 2220 (Ghana) / +1 805 907 2491 (US).

Communications Desk

Optima Clinical

+1 805-907-2491

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.