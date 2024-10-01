EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Sales Result

adesso achieves GenAI sales target for 2024 already in August / Focus on future technologies opens up additional growth opportunities

ad esso achieves GenAI sales target for 2024 already in August

/ Focus on future technologies opens up additional growth opportunities

Dortmund, 1 October 2024 - adesso announces a milestone in its Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) business. With more than 100 GenAI projects completed in August, the IT service provider has already reached its target for the calendar year 2024. The company anticipates a further increase in demand for GenAI solutions at the end of the year and aims to double its current revenue by the full year. adesso's GenAI customers include EnBW, RWE and BayernLB. The market for solutions based on GenAI is still developing compared to traditional AI approaches. It promises high growth potential for market participants, which is why adesso has invested more heavily in this business area in 2023 and 2024. In addition to the establishment of a central unit for GenAI, in which the expertise of the entire company is bundled for customers, the promotion of marketing activities has also made a significant contribution to reaching the target ahead of schedule. With the support of the "Hi, GenAI!" campaign, adesso has not only acquired new customers in recent months but has also positioned itself as an important player in the market environment. "After a long exploratory phase, our customers are now tackling real projects for the practical use of generative AI," says Benedikt Bonnmann, Member of the Executive Board and expert for artificial intelligence, adesso SE. "This is where we can offer them real added value with our existing expertise. Whether models from OpenAI, Meta, Google, Aleph Alpha or other providers, we always have the right solution for their requirements." Tim Strohschneider, Head of GenAI, adesso SE, says: "Winning and implementing projects is a team effort that is only possible through the commitment of each individual. I would therefore like to thank our experts at all levels and from all departments who have contributed to this success with their high level of commitment."

With more than 10,100 employees and annual sales of more than EUR 1.1 billion in 2023, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and the first locations in Asia, as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2023 and 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023.





