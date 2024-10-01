Old Doha Port Showcases Qatar's Maritime Tourism At Monaco Yacht Show

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha had a prominent presence at the Monaco Yacht Show 2024, which ran from September 25 to 28, with a strong turnout for their booth. International audiences learned about Qatar's incredible maritime tourism, culture, history and offerings as well as the exceptional experience Old Doha Port provides for yacht and marine vessel owners.

The aim of Old Doha Port's participation was to encourage tourism, foster economic growth, and highlight Qatar's hospitality as part of Qatar National Vision 2030. Old Doha Port is dedicated and committed to positioning Old Doha Port as the premier marine destination with thrilling water sports, variety of outlets, and spectacular entertainment.

Old Doha Port also spotlighted the highly anticipated Qatar Boat Show, taking place from November 6 to 9, as a remarkable opportunity for tourists to immerse themselves in Qatar's maritime legacy and connect with industry leaders and professionals.

Old Doha Port will continue to participate in industry events to further highlight Qatar's powerful maritime culture, heritage, and legacy, in addition to all the exciting tourism and activities that await visitors this upcoming season.