Rickard Vikström, CEO & Founder Of Internet Vikings, Honored In Emerging Leaders Of Gaming 40 Under 40 List

Rickard Vikström has been recognized for his leadership in the field of in-state hosting solutions for the iGaming and online sports betting industry. As the CEO of Internet Vikings, Rickard has established the company which is now the fastest-growing hosting provider in the United States, serving 24 states.

"I am honored to be included in this list of talented individuals making a bold impact in the casino gaming industry," said Rickard Vikström. "I share this recognition with the entire Internet Vikings team and our leading hosting solutions that support the growth and success of our clients in the iGaming and online sports betting sectors."

The Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 Class of 2025 was carefully selected by a distinguished committee including representatives from PENN Entertainment. Their decision reflects Rickard Vikström's impact on the industry and his achievements in strategic leadership. Other 40 under 40 leaders include FanDuel's Karolina Pelc, and Everi's Darryl DeRaedt.



The honorees will be celebrated at the Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 Networking Reception in partnership with Global Gaming Expo (G2E) on Wednesday, the 9th of October, 2024.

For press inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision



,c4045119

The following files are available for download: