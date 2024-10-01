عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rickard Vikström, CEO & Founder Of Internet Vikings, Honored In Emerging Leaders Of Gaming 40 Under 40 List


10/1/2024 3:30:47 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Innovation Group, together with Global Gaming Business (GGB) magazine, has proudly announced Rickard Vikström, CEO and Founder of Internet Vikings, as one of the honorees of the Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 Class of 2025. This list recognizes professionals under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions and are set to become leaders in the casino
gaming industry.

Rickard Vikström has been recognized for his leadership in the field of in-state hosting solutions for the iGaming and online sports betting industry. As the CEO of Internet Vikings, Rickard has established the company which is now the fastest-growing hosting provider in the United States, serving 24 states.

"I am honored to be included in this list of talented individuals making a bold impact in the casino gaming industry," said Rickard Vikström. "I share this recognition with the entire Internet Vikings team and our leading hosting solutions that support the growth and success of our clients in the iGaming and online sports betting sectors."

The Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 Class of 2025 was carefully selected by a distinguished committee including representatives from PENN Entertainment. Their decision reflects Rickard Vikström's impact on the industry and his achievements in strategic leadership. Other 40 under 40 leaders include FanDuel's Karolina Pelc, and Everi's Darryl DeRaedt.

The honorees will be celebrated at the Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 Networking Reception in partnership with Global Gaming Expo (G2E) on Wednesday, the 9th of October, 2024.

For press inquiries, please contact:
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4045119

The following files are available for download:

,c3338649

40 under 40 - Emerging Leaders

,c3338648

Rickard Vikström l Founder and CEO at Internet Vikings

SOURCE Internet Vikings International AB

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN01102024003732001241ID1108732941


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search