Black Sea Update: Russia Keeps Kalibr Missile Carrier On Combat Duty
10/1/2024 2:09:51 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is a single Russian warship in the Black Sea, carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to four missiles.
This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw.
There are no enemy vessels in the Sea of Azov and one Kalibr carrier in the Mediterranean Sea with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.
As part of the Kerch Strait navigation monitoring, the Ukrainian Navy says Russia on Monday allowed six commercial vessels to cross from the Sea of Azov to the Black Sea, including three that moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait. Also, eight vessels crossed into the Sea of Azov, of which four came from the Bosphorus Strait.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia has been installing metal drone traps along the Crimea bridge .
