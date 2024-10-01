Hezbollah Launches Artillery Attack On Israeli Troops In Retaliation To 'Ground Offensive' In Lebanon

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Hezbollah has launched artillery fire at Israeli military personnel stationed in the northern town of Metula. This attack came after the Israeli military reported conducting precise aimed at Hezbollah's weapons sites and associated infrastructure in the Dahiyeh district of Beirut.

