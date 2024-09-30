President's Office Releases Full List Of 107 Vehicles Returned And Who Used Them

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Oct 1 (AdaDerana) – The President's Office has issued a clarification regarding the various statements and opinions being expressed pertaining to the which have been parked in the premises near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

It stated that 107 vehicles which were handed over to the Presidential Office in the last few days, as notified after the appointment of the new President, have been temporarily parked in the premises outside the Presidential Secretariat under protection.

The announcement also states that the said vehicles were not provided to the regular staff of the Presidential Secretariat and were provided by the former President to his private staff appointed under Article 41(1) of the Constitution during his tenure.

It also states that these vehicles are parked in the premises outside the Presidential Secretariat because it is not possible to park so many vehicles inside the Presidential Secretariat premises.

However, it has been further stated in the release issued by the President's Media Division that the vehicles have not been parked at the current location for the purpose of displaying them.

The President's Office added that steps are currently being taken to provide these vehicles to be used for essential services, as per a directive recently issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.



Meanwhile, the President's Office has issued the full list of vehicles as well as the names and designations of the individuals they were assigned to.

See the full list below...