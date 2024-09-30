Three Political Parties To Receive Maximum Funding Of JD120,000 IEC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Monday announced that three parties will receive the maximum funding of JD120,000 as per the 2023 contribution bylaw regulating support for political parties.

Secretary General of the Register of Political Parties at the IEC Ahmad Abu Zaid told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that 25 party lists participated in the 2024 parliamentary elections, with 18 of them surpassing the electoral threshold, making them eligible for financial support.

He added that among the 18 lists that passed the threshold, 10 secured seats in the 20th Parliament, while the remaining eight did not win any seats but will still receive JD30,000 in funding, to be distributed equally among the parties within those lists.

Abu Zaid also noted that the Party Registry continues to receive new membership applications and resignations around the clock.

Some MPs who won seats in the 2024 elections have resigned from their parties on local lists to join other parties, while independent MPs have submitted applications to join political parties.