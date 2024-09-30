Regional Group Signs Franchise Pact With Saudi Bindawood Holding
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Regional Group signed Monday a franchise agreement with Saudi BinDawood Holding to open new BinDawood branches across Qatar.
The agreement was signed by the managing director and chief executive of the Regional Group, HE sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Khalifa al-Thani, and BinDawood Holding chairman Dr Abdulrazzaq bin Dawood.
Under the deal, the Regional Group will open eight BinDawood offshoots in Qatar over the coming years, boosting the Saudi company's presence in the Gulf markets and enhancing co-operation in the retail sector.
HE Sheikh Abdul Rahman expressed his happiness with the co-operation with BinDawood Holding, hailing the partnership as a new turning point for the Regional Group, allowing the Qatar company to enter the world of retail strongly and contribute to enriching the Qatar market.
Dr Dawood said the agreement represents an important strategic step that provides a distinguished shopping experience and high-quality products.
Regional Group' general auditor Dr Hashem al-Sayed said the move would boost private sector co-operation in the two countries and diversify the Regional Group's investments.
