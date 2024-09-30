Devara BO Collection Day 4: Junior NTR's Movie Sees Big Fall, Earns ₹12.5 Crore Nears ₹400 Crore Mark

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Devara Part-1 Collection Day 4: Junior NTR, Jhanvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan's movie broke all records on the first day of its release. However, the movie failed to maintain momentum on the first Monday after its release. The Telugu movie witnessed a major slump on 30 September, and earned ₹12.5 crore. The Monday collection was 68% lower than its Sunday collection of ₹39.9 crore.

Devara BO Collection Day 4

According to tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹12.5 crore on Monday, September 30. The movie's total day 4 collection consisted of ₹8 crore in Telugu, ₹4 crore in Hindi, ₹0.1 crore in Kannada, and ₹01. crore from Malayalam.

Devara Part 1 crosses ₹300 crore at worldwide BO collection

The movie directed by Koratala Siva, earned ₹304 crore at the worldwide box office in opening weekend, the makers said on Monday.

The post on the official handle of the film on X read,“A hurricane named '#Devara'... has wiped out every nook and corner with his 'X' style of destruction #BlockbusterDevara.”

Devara becomes world's second highest grosser of all time

The action movie's Monday fall came after the Telugu film broke all records nationally and registered strong responses worldwide. With massive response on the weekend, the movie earned the title of the biggest opener of Indian cinema. Not only this, the movie has also become the second-biggest opener globally after beating the super hit movie Transformer.



The movie earned well during the first three days after its release and minted ₹172 crore on its opening day worldwide, according to the film-makers' statement. The movie earned a total of ₹275 crore gross in its opening weekend worldwide, reported Hindustan Times citing Comscore data. With this, the movie is behind only The Wild Robot, which minted ₹44 million over the weekend.

Two-part epic "Devara" is billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. The first part was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada last week.