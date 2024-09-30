Another Three Ukrainian Children Make It Out Of Temporarily Occupied Areas
9/30/2024 10:08:25 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative launched by President Volodymyr Zelensky, three more children and their mother were returned from the temporarily occupied Donetsk region to the government-controlled area.
The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, the family“had lived under Occupation for more than a year, where the children were forced to attend a Russian school. The mother was constantly threatened by the occupation authorities, including threats to forcibly send the children to an orphanage”.
"I am sincerely grateful to the team of the President's Office and the Ombudsman's Office for their coordinated work, as well as to our partners for their assistance. The President's task will be accomplished - every child will return home!" Yermak added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, nine children aged 13 to 17 were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.
