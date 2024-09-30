THE WEATHER CHANNEL CONTINUES AS THE UNRIVALED LEADER IN WEATHER NEWS AS HURRICANE HELENE BRINGS DEVASTATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Weather Channel Was the #1 Cable Television Network When Hurricane Helene Made Landfall in Florida

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Throughout its coverage tracking Hurricane Helene, more viewers chose The Weather Channel over any other television network for on-the-ground coverage and real time updates, delivering on its mission to keep viewers safe and informed. The Weather Channel and The Weather Channel en Español had 12 teams on the ground, covering impacted areas first-hand in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

When Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida last Thursday evening, The Weather Channel delivered over 1.75 million viewers during its most watched hour and was the #1 cable television network for the day (P25-54). The Weather Channel is continuing its field coverage in the wake of Helene as communities assess the storm's damage and prepare to rebuild.

The network also activated Flood FX, part of its Emmy award winning immersive mixed reality (IMR) technology products to help viewers stay informed of Helene's projected path and take appropriate action on the forecasted storm surge. The Weather Channel recently won the 2024 News and Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Technical Excellence in News for its Flood FX technology and its coverage of Hurricane Idalia.

Since its launch 42 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast, and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2024, 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel CTV App is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, VIZIO, and Xfinity Flex. For more information visit:

