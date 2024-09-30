Wingstop Round-Up Donations Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital This October

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 100% of donations made at Wingstop restaurants will support St. Jude efforts to research and treat childhood cancer

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This October in honor of National Children's Day , Wingstop is launching a month-long initiative to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to help make a difference in the lives of children everywhere with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. For the entire month of October, Wingstop fans can round up their checks on Wingstop or the Wingstop app to the nearest dollar, with 100% of donations supporting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

"As the Wingstop business continues to drive industry-leading growth, our obligation to give back grows as well," said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop's President & CEO. "The work that is happening at St. Jude is remarkable and we believe our fans will embrace the opportunity to contribute to St. Jude's lifesaving mission – finding a cure for childhood cancer."

Round-up donations will help fund the St. Jude research to cure childhood cancer, and ensure that families impacted by pediatric cancer do not receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

"We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Wingstop, which is providing customers and fans a simple way to give back to others by rounding up at checkout,"

said Richard C. Shadyac Jr. , President and CEO of ALSAC , the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Every child deserves a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment. Thanks to support from partnerships like this, St. Jude can help give more children that chance by continuing to advance research and treatment for kids in the U.S. and around the world."

To round up in support of St. Jude, flavor fans can visit Wingstop or the Wingstop app.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING ) operates and franchises more than 2,350 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2023, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 27.1% to approximately $3.5 billion, marking the 20th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop's system is comprised of corporate-owned restaurants and independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 2,352 as of June 29, 2024.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

In 2023, Wingstop earned its "Best Places to Work" certification. The Company landed on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Fastest-Growing Franchises" list and ranked #16 on "Franchise 500." Wingstop was listed on Technomic's "Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report," QSR Magazine's "2023 QSR 50" and Franchise Time's "40 Smartest-Growing Franchises."

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear:

Finding cures. Saving children.®

It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit

