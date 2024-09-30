Data Center Upsglobal Market 2024 To Reach $7.15 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Data Center UPS Global Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Data Center UPS Global Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

September 30, 2024

The data center ups market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.1 billion in 2023 to $5.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising awareness of downtime costs, growing data center construction, growth of edge computing, increasing sensitivity to power quality, global expansion of IT infrastructure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Data Center UPS Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The data center ups market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued growth in data center demand, growing need for business continuity, global connectivity requirements, increasing cybersecurity concerns, focus on energy efficiency.

Growth Driver Of The Data Center UPS Market

Increasing digital transformation is expected to propel the growth of the data center UPS market going forward. Digital transformation refers to the transformation of traditional processes to an online-based or digital environment making use of online services. Digital transformation makes use of more internet or data that requires uninterrupted power supplies and data centers to handle massive data operations, as a result, this will increase the demand for the data center UPS for its ability to manage the power needs.

Who Are TheKey Players Shaping The Data Center UPS Market Trends?

Key players in the market include ABB Ltd., AEG Power Solutions GmbH, Belkin International Inc., Clary Corporation, Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intellipower Inc., Legrand SA, Panduit Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Power Innovations International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Socomec SA, Toshiba Corporation, Vertiv Holdings Co., Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co. Ltd., RPS S.p.A., AMETEK Inc., Langley Holdings PLC, Riello Uninterruptible Power Systems, CyberPower Systems Inc., Tripp Lite International, Falcon Electric Inc., Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd., Borri Industrial Power Solutions, Chloride Power Protection, Active Power Inc., Piller Power Systems Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Uninterruptible Power Supplies Ltd., Kohler Co., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd..

What Are TheDominant Trends In Data Center UPS Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the data center UPS market are focusing on launching products to provide reliable services to customers. For instance, in July 2023, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., a Japan-based electrical equipment company, launched 7500WX series high-capacity uninterruptible power supply systems. The 7500WX series high-capacity uninterruptible power supply systems are a UPS system designed for hyperscale data centers, which require high-capacity power supply systems of 20,000 kVA (Kilo-volt-amperes) or more. 7500WX Series high-capacity uninterruptible power supply system's save electricity costs and to reduce CO2 emissions.

How Is The Global Data Center UPSMarket Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Type: Line interactive, Standby, Double conversion on line, Other Types

3) By Capacity: 500kVA, 500kVA-1000kVA, More Than 1000kVA

4) By Size: Small, Medium, Large

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance(BFSI), Manufacturing, Information Technology, Energy, Healthcare, Government, Entertainment and Media, Other End-User Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading TheData Center UPSMarket

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data Center UPS Market Definition

Datacenter UPS refers to a one-piece equipment system for battery backup to ensure a continuous supply of power for the safety of data and sensitive information in the event of utility power failure or voltage fluctuation, used in conjunction with a facility generator.

Data Center UPS Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global data center upsmarket report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Data Center UPS Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on data center ups market size, data center ups market driversand trends, data center ups market major players and data center ups market growth across geographies. Thisreport helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

