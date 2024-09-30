Israel Creates Closed Military Zone Near Border With Lebanon
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Israel authorities have declared several settlements near the border with Lebanon a closed military zone.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the IDF .
“Following a situational assessment, the areas of Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi in northern Israel have been declared a closed military zone,” the report says.
It is noted that entry to this territory is prohibited.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Israel is preparing a limited invasion of Lebanon, where the pro-Iranian group Hezbollah is based, against which the IDF has been waging an active military campaign in recent days.
