Israel Creates Closed Military Zone Near Border With Lebanon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Israel authorities have declared several settlements near the border with Lebanon a closed military zone.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the IDF .

“Following a situational assessment, the areas of Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi in northern Israel have been declared a closed military zone,” the report says.

It is noted that entry to this territory is prohibited.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Israel is preparing a limited invasion of Lebanon, where the pro-Iranian group Hezbollah is based, against which the IDF has been waging an active military campaign in recent days.

Photo: AA