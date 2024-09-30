Turkiye Pres. Calls On UN For Uniting For Peace Resolution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the UN General Assembly on Monday to immediately recommend the use of force for Gaza, similar to the a 1950 measure known as the Uniting for Peace resolution.

"Today, standing up for Palestine, Lebanon means standing up for the humanity, peace, and the culture of coexistence among different beliefs," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"A handful of radical Zionists, blinded by blood and hatred, are setting the region and the whole world on fire. We will never consent to this cruelty and barbarism," he said about Israel's continuing attacks on Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

The Uniting for Peace resolution, passed in November 1950, says that in any cases where the Security Council, due to a lack of agreement among its five permanent members, does not act as needed for the sake of international security and peace, the General Assembly can issue appropriate recommendations to UN members for collective measures, including the use of armed force when necessary.

Erdogan has frequently criticized the UN Security Council's failure to act over the last year as Israel killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and also launched massive airstrikes in Lebanon in recent weeks.

In his address last week to the UN General Assembly in New York, Erdogan said, he highlighted Israel's genocide of the people of Gaza, and drew attention to other conflicts and atrocities in the region.

He added that standing up for Palestine and Lebanon means standing up for "humanity, peace, and the culture of coexistence among different beliefs."

"Islamic countries should have the biggest reaction to oppression in the Gaza, West Bank, and Lebanon. As Muslims, we need to lead the world in curbing oppression," he added. (end)

aas







MENAFN30092024000071011013ID1108731931