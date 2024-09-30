(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global shaker bottles market in US

size is estimated to grow by USD 74.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

4.51%

during the forecast period.

Growing and contributing to growth of shaker bottles

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

popularity of recyclable plastic shaker bottles. However,

volatility in prices of raw materials

poses a challenge .Key market players include Alpha Prime, Amway Corp., Decathlon SA, GNC Holdings LLC, Go Shake, HELIMIX, Hydra Cup Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Newell Brands Inc., O2Cool LLC, PERFORMA USA, PROMiXX Ltd., SportShaker LLC, Takeya USA Corp., The Beachbody Co. Inc., Thermos LLC, Trove Brands LLC, Ultimate Nutrition Inc., Vera Bradley Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Shaker bottles market in us 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Plastic, Stainless steel, and Others), Application (Protein mixes and Others), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled Alpha Prime, Amway Corp., Decathlon SA, GNC Holdings LLC, Go Shake, HELIMIX, Hydra Cup Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Newell Brands Inc., O2Cool LLC, PERFORMA USA, PROMiXX Ltd., SportShaker LLC, Takeya USA Corp., The Beachbody Co. Inc., Thermos LLC, Trove Brands LLC, Ultimate Nutrition Inc., Vera Bradley Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The shaker bottles market in the US is experiencing growth due to several trends, with the popularity of recyclable shaker bottles being a significant factor. Vendors, such as BelnderBottle, Vega (owned by Sequal Natural Ltd., which is owned by Danone), and O2-Cool LLC, are investing in the production and marketing of eco-friendly shaker bottles. These initiatives contribute to environmental sustainability and attract customers. Recyclable shaker bottles, made from FDA-approved materials like HDPE and PP, are popular due to their reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Major vendors ensure their bottles are BPA- and phosphate-free, making them a healthier and more sustainable choice for consumers. This trend is expected to continue driving market growth throughout the forecast period.



Shaker bottles are trending in the market, popular among gym goers, fitness enthusiasts, and athletes for mixing nutritional drinks like protein powders. Customization is a key trend, with options for personal preferences in flavors such as butterscotch, chocolate, vanilla, pineapple, mango, strawberry, and blueberry. Both plastic and stainless steel bottles are available, with features like a wire whisk, blending ball, mixer grid, and measurement markings for convenience. Health consciousness drives demand, with nutritional drinks used for meal replacement, health supplements, and managing chronic disorders. E-commerce brands dominate sales, offering online shopping for leakproof, insulated bottles with innovative designs. Offline shopping also remains strong, especially for those preferring to touch and feel the product before buying. Materials are evolving, with eco-friendly options gaining popularity. Additional features like Bluetooth connectivity, modular compartments, and insulation add value. The market caters to various nutritional needs, including vegan protein powders, plant protein, and meal replacement drinks. Overall, shaker bottles are a must-have for anyone prioritizing fitness, gym, and sports activities.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



ai_dominating_segment_factor_new The Shaker Bottles market is thriving due to increasing health supplement usage, particularly in fitness, gym, and sports activities. Innovative designs, leakproof and insulated features, and modular compartments are key selling points. Challenges include distribution through various channels, both online and offline, catering to chronic disorders, and eco-friendly materials. Protein supplements, mental and physical health awareness, and self-image are major drivers. Bluetooth connectivity, home delivery, and digital access add value. Ecommerce, social media, and fitness equipment sales are significant markets. Middle class population growth, lifestyle changes, and fitness center expansion also impact demand. Mixing mechanism and smooth liquid shakes ensure product effectiveness. Tournaments, World Cup, and sports management further boost sales.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This shaker bottles market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Plastic

1.2 Stainless steel 1.3 Others



2.1 Protein mixes 2.2 Others

3.1 North America

1.1

Plastic-

The Shaker Bottle market is a growing industry, with various players manufacturing and supplying these bottles for fitness enthusiasts and consumers seeking on-the-go nutrition. These bottles, featuring a unique design for mixing beverages, have gained popularity due to their convenience and functionality. The market is expected to expand further, driven by increasing health consciousness and the demand for portable solutions. Manufacturers focus on producing high-quality, durable bottles with leak-proof lids and easy-to-use designs. The Shaker Bottle market is a profitable business opportunity for investors and manufacturers alike.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

Shaker bottles are a popular choice for consumers seeking to mix and consume nutritional drinks on-the-go. These bottles, which come in various sizes and designs, allow users to blend ingredients such as protein powders, creating a smooth, consistent liquid shake. Customized products with flavors like butterscotch, chocolate, vanilla, pineapple, mango, strawberry, and blueberry cater to diverse taste preferences. Health consciousness and fitness enthusiasts, including those who frequent gyms and engage in sports activities, are the primary market for shaker bottles. As health awareness grows, so does the demand for protein supplements and nutritional drinks, fueling the market's expansion. Ecommerce and social media platforms have made it easier for consumers to purchase shaker bottles and explore new flavors. The market also caters to sports management, physical and mental health, self-image, and tournaments, offering a wide range of applications. Manufactured primarily from plastic, shaker bottles feature a mixing mechanism that ensures thorough ingredient blending. Their versatility extends beyond protein shakes, making them valuable sports equipment for various nutritional drinks.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Plastic



Stainless Steel

Others

Application



Protein Mixes

Others

Geography North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED