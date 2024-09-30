ANC SOLUTIONS PROVIDES LETTER REGARDING PARTNERSHIP WITH SIMPLY SOLVENTLESS AND CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO OUR CUSTOMERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EDMONTON, CANADA, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.ANC Inc., operating as ANC Solutions (“ANC”), is thrilled to provide a letter to customers regarding our recently announced partnership with Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (“SSC”).With SSC as partners, ANC will continue to operate independently as the leader in contract preroll in Canada. Our entire team will remain intact, and our leadership team is completely committed to you as our customers. ANC joining the SSC family provides us with a partner for growth, and it will allow us to focus on our core competencies of innovation and customer service so that we can serve you to the best of our abilities.ANC has partnered with many of our customers for close to five years, and we are very proud of the relationships that we have built with you. Our focus has always been to provide you with innovative solutions and exceptional service, and this remains our focus today. More importantly, it will remain our core focus as we move forward.ANC and SSC share many core values, and we have both worked extremely hard to build sustainable businesses in this challenging industry. Going forward, we will leverage SSC's abilities, and SSC will leverage our abilities. We will share best practices and learn from each other, with the sole objective of providing the best and most reliable service to you that we possibly can. We are stronger and better together!I thank you sincerely for the opportunity to be your contract preroll manufacturer. It is truly a privilege for us to have the opportunity to serve you. We look forward to continuing to earn that privilege every day as we move forward.About ANC SolutionsBlueprinting excellence in cannabis craftsmanship, ANC Solutions stands as Canada's foremost pre-roll and white label manufacturer. Partnering with LPs nationwide, we specialize in crafting traditional, cigarette-style, blunt, and infused pre-rolls, ensuring unparalleled quality and innovation in every product.For more information regarding ANC, please see .ANC Inc.Clayton Bordeniuk, President and CEOTairance Rutter, Senior VP – Business DevelopmentJames Clarke, Senior VP – OperationsThomas Facciolo, Senior VP – Research and Development

